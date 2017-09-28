Commuter Dude: It always feels like somebody's watching me

The story behind those signs that say "Speed Checked by Detection Devices"

ATLANTA -- They are all over Georgia and have drivers wondering, is somebody watching me?

The signs read, "Speed Checked by Detection Devices."

You see them on interstates, state highways, and neighborhood roads.

Drivers wonder if a police officer is hiding out of sight, or if a device is mounted in the area.

That's not the case.

A Georgia law requires local jurisdictions using radar or laser to measure speed to warn drivers with signs at the city or county limits.

Officers, according to law, can't use the devices within 500 feet of a sign.

