Commuter Dude: Lights still out along Ga 400

Five months after 11Alive first asked the Georgia Department of Transportation about a dark section of Georgia 400, a string of highway lights are still not working.

GDOT says it’s not an issue the agency usually tackles, and that is complicating the situation.

Dozens of lights have done dark along Georgia 400 near the interchange with I-285. Typically, GDOT will install highway lights, but it’s then up to the local jurisdiction to maintain them. Not so with the lights at 400 and I-285.

“It's a bit of an unprecedented situation,” says GDOT’s Natalie Dale.



For years, maintenance of the lights was the responsibility of the State Roads and Tollway Authority. But Ga 400 is no longer a toll road. When the quarter tossing went away in 2013, responsibility of the lights went to GDOT.

It took a while for GDOT to confirm that when we told them in August that the lights were no longer working.

Spokesperson Natalie Dale says this unusual situation has GDOT looking at new issues, like repairing damage left by copper thieves.



“We're not typically in the business of paying power bills, so we have to determine where those funds will come from to repair and replace,” says Dale. “We're going through the process.”



GDOT insists the issue has been on their radar since last August. The agency has not given a date for the restoration of the lights.

