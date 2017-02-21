Commuter Dude: Misaligned lights in Cobb County

Improvements to a Cobb County intersection ended a bit off the mark for some commuters, causing some to wonder if they were in the correct lane.

COBB CO., Ga—Improvements to a Cobb County intersection ended a bit off the mark for some commuters, causing some to wonder if they were in the correct lane.

“It's basically an optical illusion,” says Patty Rech.



Rech is one of the commuters who discovered a confusing situation at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Floyd Road. Drivers who entered one of two left turn lanes found themselves facing a solid light instead of a turn arrow.

“It's confusing as to whether you're in the right lane or not,” says Rech. “People who are not familiar with the area are the most vulnerable.”



Improvements to the intersection brought an added left turn lane, and lights that, when installed, missed the mark. A turn arrow that should have been over one of the left turn lanes was, instead, over one of the opposite lanes of travel, while one of the turn lanes got the solid light that should have been over one of the through lanes.

11Alive’s Commuter Dude reached out to Cobb County, and engineers responded immediately. They shifted the lights several feet to the right, but found it didn’t solve the issue. They shifted them a little more., but found the only way to clear the confusion was to twist the lights a bit to the right. A bend in the road complicated the situation

After three tries, no more confusion, much to the delight of Patty Rech and other commuters.



