Commuter Dude: Motorcycles exempt from tolls in one area, but not in Henry County

Motorists enjoyed a light rush hour during the first real test for the metro area’s first ever reversible toll lanes, and some drivers are upset they aren’t exempt from the tolls.

With a Peach Pass, motorists will get a free ride on the new Express Lanes through Henry County through Febuary 10. When the tolls kick in, Ricky Jewah and others on motorcycles feel they shouldn’t have to pay.

Motorcycle riders don’t pay to ride the toll lanes in another part of town.

“It didn't make sense to me on one side of town, you're toll exempt, on the other side you're not,” says Jewah.



On Interstate 85, motorcycles are among the vehicles that get a free ride in the toll lanes through Gwinnett County. Drivers in alternative fuel vehicles ride toll free. Those same drivers have to pay when they're in the toll lanes along I-75 in Henry County.



“My thinking, there will be riders caught up in not knowing and receive a ticket in the mail,” says motorcycle rider David Barton.



11Alive’s Commuter Dude asked the State Tollway authority why vehicles that are exempt in one set of toll lanes are not in another. The authority's executive director Chris Tomlinson reminded us that the I-85 lanes were initially High Occupancy Vehicle lanes where motorcycles were exempt.

That's not the case with the toll lanes along I-75.



“These are new lanes,” says Tomlinson. “They're not part of the previous HOV system, so we didn't add new exemptions.”

Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes asked if the authority was open to hearing from those who want motorcycles to be exempt.

“Anything's possible in the future and we will be listening,” says Tomlinson.



He'll no doubt hear Ricky Jewah.

