Commuter Dude: Neighbors vote on reducing traffic noise

ATLANTA – People who live near the interchange of Georgia 400 and I-285 have an opportunity to silence traffic noise by raising their voice.

Neighborhoods that have, for years, wanted sound barriers to block highway noise are now one step from getting their wish. A major project to rework the Georgia 400-I-285 interchange will bring traffic closer to several neighborhoods. Neighbors who received a letter from GDOT have until February 19, to cast a vote on whether or not they want sound barriers between them and highway noise.

Rohit Desai’s backyard overlooks Georgia 400 near Spalding Drive.

“Morning to evening, a lot of noise,” says Desai. “We learn sign language.”



GDOT has done their noise assessment in neighborhoods that will be impacted by additional lanes that are coming along sections of Georgia 400 and I-285. It’s now up to the people living near the construction to give the thumbs up or thumbs down to sound barriers. Neighbors impacted by the expected increase in noise have received letters instructing them how to vote, and inviting them to meet with GDOT at one of two meetings on Febuary 9th.

“If you think you're going to be affected and haven't gotten a notice, you're welcome to come to the meeting,” says GDOT’s Natalie Dale. “We can look up your address and see if you qualify or not.”

The meetings are Thursday at Congregation B’nai Torah, 700 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, from 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., and from 4 p.m., to 7 p.m.



Rohit Desai has installed sound absorbing windows to give him peace indoors. He is confident his neighborhood will give a thumbs up to the sound walls that would make conversation easier at his backyard barbecues.

