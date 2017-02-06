Commuter Dude: New look for problem road in Atlanta

A problematic street in the city of Atlanta has a whole new look, and the city vows it is working to put previous issues in the past.

Armour Drive has a history of heavy trucks, drainage issues, metal plates, and flat tires.

For years, Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes has documented the frustrations of people who work along Armour Drive. He was also there to see the reaction as paving crews arrived to give Armour Drive a fresh coat of asphalt.

“We were the neighborhood that seemed to be forgotten,” says Cynthia Pararo, whose business is located on Armour. “Now, our neighborhood is night and day from what it was two years ago. We're all very grateful for our tax dollars at work.”



It was the spring of 2015 when a series of flat tires alerted Commuter Dude to the complex issues of Armour Drive. Unfinished work by city crews resulted in a shifting plate that failed to cover a hole beneath.

The city finished the job, but nine months later, drainage issues and the roar of heavy trucks brought more damage.

This time, the city had to do more than just road repair. A spokesperson for Watershed Management says crews have worked to resolve drainage issues near two concrete plants.

“Very, very big trucks traveling through that area on a regular basis,” says Lillian Govus, spokesperson for Atlanta Watershed Management. “It's crated a very unique situation on that road, so we're working closely with businesses on that road to ensure we continue to work together.”

After the repaving of Armor Drive, Pararo and others voiced concerns about water pooling in the area near the two cement plants. Govus said the city will need to clear a clogged catch basin, an issue that won’t be as complicated as the drainage problems of the past.











