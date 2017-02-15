Commuter Dude: Paying for a ride in the I-75 Express Lanes

After a two-week free ride, drivers are now paying to use in I-75 Express Lanes in Henry County, and the State Tollway Authority says interest is building.

HENRY CO., Ga – After a two-week free ride, drivers are now paying to use in I-75 Express Lanes in Henry County, and the State Tollway Authority says interest is building.

During the initial two weeks of operation, over 54-thousand drivers used the Express Lanes for free, according to the tollway authority. The authority hasn’t released numbers for usage since drivers started paying to use the lanes on February 11th.

During one morning rush hour, Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes took a couple of trips in both the Express Lanes and the free lanes of travel. There were no issues in either the tolled lanes, or the free lanes. While Commuter Dude had to tap his brakes a couple of times in the regular lanes, it was a wide open, speed limit ride in the Express Lanes. For 50-cents, he completed the 12-mile trip a couple of minutes faster than the drive in the free lanes.

The tollway authority forecasts that as many as 7-thousand drivers a day will use the Express Lanes, although the authority’s director says it could take as long as a year to build to that level. Depending on the time of day and congestion in the regular lanes of I-75, the price in the Express Lanes could be as much as 90-cents a mile.

