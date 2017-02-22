Commuter Dude: Pedestrian bridge to new stadium advancing toward opening day

Representatives of Cobb County vow a pedestrian bridge that will span I-285, guiding Braves fans to SunTrust Park, will be open by opening day.

Parking on the south side of the bridge, opposite the Braves new stadium, could be a challenge.

Braves fan Larry Hines says the bridge will provide a different experience from the days before the team’s move to Cobb County.

I think that will be great because, downtown (at Turner Field) pedestrians walked in the way of traffic,” says Hines. “Here, you have your own access.”



The price tag for the $10 million bridge has been a topic of some controversy. Cobb County officials say it’s about more than baseball, that the bridge will provide a safe link between two bustling areas separated by I-285.

Right now, on the south end of the bridge at the Cobb Galleria Center, there's no designated, full-time Braves parking. There will be games when you can park at the Galleria Center, and games when you can't.



“So on game days, will it (the pedestrian bridge) be used that much?” 11Alive Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes asked Cobb DOT Director Jim Wilgus.

“Yes, it will be,” answered Wilgus.

A Galleria Center spokesperson tells 11Alive the facility will allow some Braves parking on some game days, when events don’t conflict and parking is available. In those situations, parking will be for fans who purchase parking spots prior to game time.

Wilgus believes the bridge will get vigorous use from people living on the Galleria side of the bridge, whether the Braves are playing or not.

“A lot of hotels on that side, I think that's where people will come from,” says Wilgus. “There's people that live in apartments over there. It gives them a way to get to the game without using their car.”

Cobb County commissioner Bob Ott says the Braves continue to negotiate for designated game day parking on the south side of the bridge.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on another pedestrian bridge that will span I-75 to the east of the stadium, and will connect to designated Braves game day parking.

