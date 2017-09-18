Commuter Dude: Relief coming for residents of Atlanta's unpaved streets

Long awaited relief is coming to people living on several of Atlanta’s unpaved streets, but that help is still months away.

ATLANTA – Long awaited relief is coming to people living on several of Atlanta’s unpaved streets, but that help is still months away.

For months, 11Alive’s Commuter Dude has reported on the plight of people living on Ford Street, a short but steep unpaved street that tends to washout in a heavy rain, leaving ruts and, on occasion, making it difficult for people to get out of their driveways.

“It’s definitely gone into disrepair,” says Amy Goggins.

Goggins and a roommate liked the location and the homes along Ford Street. The rocky road is part of the reason they’ve decided to leave.

“We found a lot of appeal in the west midtown area and the house is great,” says Goggins. “But truly the road is the reason why we’re all leaving.”

Since 2014, Commuter Dude has heard complaints about the mail carriers, and even a sanitation truck that have failed to negotiate Ford Street when it’s at its slippery worst.

Over the years, Commuter Dude has talked to the city of Atlanta numerous times about unpaved roads in the city. More than once, the city has responded that it lacked the $34 million needed to act.

In 2015, voters approved a $250 million-dollar infrastructure bond. Work will begin to pave Ford Street and 11 other unpaved streets beginning next March.

City councilwoman Felicia Moore tells 11Alive it’s not as easy as just pouring asphalt. Ford Street, for example, is rough and steep. There’s design work to do and property to acquire.

Amy Goggins is happy Ford Street is getting the attention it deserves, but it won’t happen until after she’s long gone.

