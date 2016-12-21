Commuter Dude: Roadway fatalities increase in Georgia for second year

For the second year in a row, roadway fatalities are up in Georgia, and the busy holiday travel season is just getting underway.

ATLANTA – For the second year in a row, roadway fatalities are up in Georgia, and the busy holiday travel season is just getting underway.

It is a tragic and depressing note that hovers over an otherwise joyful time for travel and celebration. Corporal Chad Harrison of the Georgia State Patrol is among those urging drivers to use more care.

“I am shocked,” says Harrison of the rising death toll on Georgia highways.

As of December 20th, 1,448 people had lost their lives in collisions on Georgia roads, surpassing the 2015 total of 1,432.

Before last year, the fatality rate in Georgia had been dropping every year since 2006.



Among the deadly accidents Corp. Harrison worked this year was a triple fatal. Two of the people who died were not wearing seatbelts.



“Honestly, I think they would have had a fighting chance. They would have had a better chance wearing seatbelts than not wearing them,” says Harrison.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, 55 % of those who died in car accidents in Georgia were not wearing seatbelts in 2015. In 2016, the percentage increased to 59%.

Motorcycle and pedestrian deaths are up this year.

Nearly 600 people in Georgia died this year after leaving the roadway, which is 115 more than the year before.

Authorities suspect most of that is due to distracted driving.



“Drivers aren't paying attention to what's going on,” says Harrison. “They're so consumed with their cell phones, GPS devices, trying to figure out where they’ve got to go.



“Around here in metro Atlanta, I do come in contact with people who admit, I was on my phone, I'm sorry.”

Georgia is one of many states that has banned texting and driving. In January, legislators will once again consider a bill that would ban talking on the phone while driving unless you’re using a hands free device.



