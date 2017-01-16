Commuter Dude: Sign returns to help truck drivers on I-285

Clarity has returned for truck drivers traveling a stretch of I-285 where a sign, missing for months, has returned.

ATLANTA – Clarity has returned for truck drivers traveling a stretch of I-285 where a sign, missing for months, has returned.

For most drivers on the west side of Atlanta, transitioning from I-285 to I-20 is simple. Depending on your direction of travel, you can exit to the left or right.

For truckers, it’s not that simple.

All along I-285, there are signs telling truck drivers to stay out of the left hand lanes. That becomes a challenge when truckers get to the area where they need to exit left to travel west on I-20.

It became even more of a challenge when an interstate sign temporarily allowing truckers in the left lanes vanished. For months.

Truck driver James Brock contacted 11Alive’s Commuter Dude, who contacted GDOT. The sign, and clarity, have returned.

James Brock hasn’t seen it.



“I heard they put it back up and I heard it's in a better spot,” says Brock.

Brock says truckers are no longer confused about exiting to the left along that stretch of I-285.

The original sign that was in place for years was removed when GDOT updated signs along area interstates. It took several weeks for GDOT to find a place for the new sign.

“They probably could have done it a little quicker,” says Brooks. “It's good they got it back up.”

Brock’s travels have kept him from Atlanta’s west side. Others have told him about the new sign over his CB radio. Eventually, he’ll return to the area of I-285 that will allow him to see the sign that is helping clear confusion for his fellow truck drivers.

(© 2017 WXIA)