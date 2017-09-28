Commuter Dude: Stop signs leave commuter wondering if she's seeing double

An odd sight left an Atlanta commuter wondering if she was seeing double.

On her way to the doctor, the commuter who asked to be identified only by her first name, followed her GPS down Overbrook Drive in Buckhead. While driving through a neighborhood she’d never visited before, she encountered an intersection with an unusual arrangement.

“I'm still a little surprised,” says Maria. “So I stopped in the middle of the intersection.”

At Overbrook Drive and Cottage Lane, Maria encountered a stop sign partially hidden behind a tree on one side of the intersection, only to face another one as she entered into the intersection.

"In all my years I've never seen an intersection like this," says Maria.



An Atlanta police officer stopped her. Her ticket claims she ignored the partially hidden sign and stopped in the intersection when she noticed police.

Maria denies running the first sign and says the second stop sign that brought her to an improper stop.



“Do you stop at both?” she asks. “Do you stop at one? Do you pick which one?”



Neighbors say there's been an issue with drivers running the first sign, which might explain the second. Mark Jordan sees why it might cause confusion.



“Any little distraction can cause driver error,” says Jordan.



The federal guidebook for street sign placement says additional stop signs should go on the left side of the road, not the opposite side of an intersection.

11Alive’s Commuter Dude sent that information to the city of Atlanta, and in a matter of days, crews removed the sign on the wrong side of the intersection and moved the other sign so it's no longer obstructed by the tree.

Maria is pleased.





She still has a ticket to fight in court.

