WXIA
Close

Commuter Dude: Testing the area's newest toll lanes

Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes and photographer Jojo Johnson put the reversible toll lanes in Henry County to the test on the first rush hour since the lanes opened.

Jerry Carnes, WXIA 5:55 AM. EST January 31, 2017

HENRY CO.,-- On the first rush hour since the opening of metro Atlanta's newest toll lanes, Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes put the lanes to the test.

The lanes are free through February 10 to give commuters an opportunity to become familiar with the reversible Express Lanes.

Despite the free ride, the majority of commuters on I-75 through Henry County remained in the general purpose lanes during Monday's morning rush hour. Traffic in the toll lanes was sparse.

Commuter Dude experienced a speed limit ride in the Express Lanes, while commuters in the general lanes enjoyed the same. Traffic was unusually light through the area.

Chris Tomlinson, Executive Director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, says the forecast is for the toll lanes to eventually take 7,000 cars a day out of the general purpose lanes. He says that build up could take six months to a year.

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories