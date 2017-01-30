Commuter Dude: Testing the area's newest toll lanes

Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes used the Monday morning rush hour to test metro Atlanta's newest toll lanes.

The lanes are free through February 10 to give commuters an opportunity to become familiar with the reversible Express Lanes.

Despite the free ride, the majority of commuters on I-75 through Henry County remained in the general purpose lanes during Monday's morning rush hour. Traffic in the toll lanes was sparse.

Commuter Dude experienced a speed limit ride in the Express Lanes, while commuters in the general lanes enjoyed the same. Traffic was unusually light through the area.

Chris Tomlinson, Executive Director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, says the forecast is for the toll lanes to eventually take 7,000 cars a day out of the general purpose lanes. He says that build up could take six months to a year.

