Commuter Dude: Tickets for bad behavior on interstate ramp

GWINNETT CO., Ga – Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are working to stop the bad behavior on an interstate ramp, and they used their ticket books to send a message.

11Alive’s Commuter Dude contacted the state patrol about the drivers using the wrong lane to pass traffic on the ramp from I-85 south to Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Sgt. Thomas Kustra is there to witness driver after driver using a right turn lane to pass a line of traffic waiting to turn left, only to jumps into the line as if they belong.



Sgt. Kustra sees near misses, and drivers blocking the right turn lane as they try to cut in line.



“What they're doing is impeding the flow of traffic,” says Kustra.

Troopers write tickets for that, and to drivers who cross the solid white meant to separate left turning traffic from those turning right.



In less than an hour, troopers spot nearly a dozen violators, including one who cuts in line as Sgt. Kustra was calling for troopers to stop another driver.

With their hands full all afternoon, they couldn't stop them all.

Sgt. Kustra says troopers plan to tag team with Gwinnett Police to continue enforcement on the ramp and discourage the bad behavior.

