Commuter Dude: Unforseen issues delay work on State Road 20 in Forsyth County

Commuters in Forsyth County thought they’d be enjoying a wider, better Highway 20 instead of the orange barrels and construction equipment that are still in place.

FORSYTH CO., Ga – Commuters in Forsyth County thought they’d be enjoying a wider, better Highway 20 instead of the orange barrels and construction equipment that are still in place.

Andrea Webb saw progress come to a stop in May.

“There was a sense of this project is almost finished, and then all of a sudden one day in May they bulldozed a two mile strip of the eastbound lanes and put everything to a grinding halt,” says Webb.

Widening the 2.7-mile stretch of State Road 20 hasn’t gone exactly the way GDOT anticipated.

“We understand the frustration of the community,” says GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. “They want this project open, we want this project open.”

There are five GDOT projects to widen sections of Highway 20 from Sugar Hill to Cartersville. The stretch in Forsyth County is, so far, the only one to face a major delay.

It was February of 2014 when a GDOT contractor got the go ahead. Highway 20 in Forsyth County is growing from two to four lanes. GDOT documents show an original completion date of November 2016. That later changed to July of this year.

But instead of a four-lane highway, commuters are still dealing with barrels, lane shifts, and awkward intersections.

Dale tells us the project included the rehabilitation of a culvert. After starting work, the contractor discovered issues. Instead of repairing the culvert, the contractor will have to replace the entire section of culvert.

“Not only did we have to redesign that section of the project, which takes time, we also had to get a new permit from the Corp of Engineers. The permitting process is lengthy.”

The new completion date is May of 2018.

© 2017 WXIA-TV