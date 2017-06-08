Commuter Dude: Watch for orange barrels and lane closures during your summer travels

Don’t be surprised if your summer travels bring you face-to-face with orange barrels and lanes you can’t use.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has kicked off what will be one of the most active summertime road construction projects in years.

In 2015, GDOT got a $1-billion boost from the state legislature. The agency is using some of that money to fund 539 road projects this summer.

Among the projects you might encounter is the resurfacing of a portion of Cobb Parkway. Crews will replace damaged slabs of concrete on a portion of I-20 in Carroll County. There are plans to widening of a portion of Buford Highway in Gwinnett County, and GDOT contractors will replace the Mt Vernon Highway bridge over Ga 400.

That's in addition to major projects already underway, like the resurfacing of the downtown connector, the reworking of the I-285/Georgia 400 interchange, and the construction of tolled express lanes along I-75 in Cherokee and Cobb County.

Summer typically brings the warm, dry weather needed for major road construction.

The Georgia 511 app has a section that lists current and future road projects. GDOT says it's important for you to take a look before you hit the road. You can also visit the 511 map on the GDOT website.

“More projects on the road, more lane closures on the road, more hours of lane closures than you typically see,” says GDOT’s Natalie Dale. “When you have many construction zones with hours changing, lane closures changing, things can change from day to day. It's important for motorists to be aware.”

Another major road project will be the resurfacing and restriping of Peachtree Street in Buckhead. GDOT will not begin that project until July 5th, according to Dale, to avoid conflict with the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

