Commuter Dude: Weekend disruptions on Windy Hill Road

Cobb County commuters are facing another weekend of disruptions on Windy Hill Road, but the end is near on a construction project that has brought months of traffic headaches.

COBB CO., Ga – Cobb County commuters are facing another weekend of disruptions on Windy Hill Road, but the end is near on a construction project that has brought months of traffic headaches.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday night, crews will close the Windy Hill bridge over I-75 as they create what will be the metro area’s newest diverging diamond interchange. The bridge will remain closed until 5 a.m., Monday.

When commuters arrive during the morning rush hour on Monday, they will find a whole new traffic pattern on the bridge.

“It’ll take a minute for drivers to get used to the change,” says Jim Wilgus, Cobb County DOT director. “The diverging diamond eliminates the need for a left turn signal onto Interstate 75.”

The $20-million diverging diamond will direct traffic across the bridge into the left travel lanes, which is opposite of what commuters are used to doing. Drivers will no longer have to turn across oncoming traffic to make a left turn onto I-75.

There are diverging diamond interchanges in places like I-285 and Ashford Dunwoody Road, and I-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The Cobb DOT says it will take time for drivers to grow accustomed to the new traffic pattern. Signs will direct traffic, and Cobb County Police will have officers at the interchange throughout the day Monday to guide travelers.

Crews still have a little more work to do on the project. The bridge will close again beginning at 9 p.m., on Friday March 3, and remain closed through 5 a.m., March 6, so that crews can do paving and striping.

(© 2017 WXIA)