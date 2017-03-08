Commuter Dude: Work on metro's next set of toll lanes now 70% complete

Construction on the metro area’s newest toll lanes is 70% complete and on track to open next summer.

Once they open, the Express Lanes through Cobb and Cherokee Counties will give drivers a lift, carrying them as much as 104-feet off the ground.

Construction on the reversible toll lanes can disrupt traffic near Jerry Rinhart’s business on Roswell Road in Marietta.

“I think it's going to be slow to accept at first,” said Rinhart. “I think eventually, people will end up doing it and spending the money.”

The lanes along I-75 and I-575 will be much like the toll lanes through Henry County, that flow one direction during the morning rush hour, then reverse to travel with the direction of the evening rush.

There are differences.

The Henry County lanes travel through the median, in between the north and south bound lanes of I-75. There is no median along much of the interstate in Cobb County, and no room to run the toll lanes beneath bridges and overpasses.

“It would have required taking down and rebuilding the bridges, which is very expensive, and also interrupt your motorists and traffic,” said GDOT’s Jill Goldberg.



So, the new toll lanes will go over roadways until they enter the area where there is a median on I-575.

At its highest point, the toll lanes will be 14-feet higher than Spaghetti Junction.

There will be 30 miles of toll lanes, and more entry and exit points than the reversible lanes in Henry County.

One of those access points will be at Roswell Road, near Jerry Rinhart’s business. He already uses the toll lanes along I-85 near his home.

“It does save me some time, but honestly, the cost…” said Rinhart.

Like other toll lanes in metro Atlanta, the cost of riding in the Cobb and Cherokee reversible lanes will vary depending on time of day and congestion.

