Commuter Dude: Work progressing on bridge spanning I-75 to Braves stadium

Work is progressing on pedestrian bridges spanning two interstates near the new home of the Atlanta Braves, including one that is a cooperative effort between the team and Cobb County.

COBB CO., Ga – Work is progressing on pedestrian bridges spanning two interstates near the new home of the Atlanta Braves, including one that is a cooperative effort between the team and Cobb County.

Construction crews are adding 42-feet to the Windy Ridge Parkway bridge over I-75 to accommodate fans walking from a series of parking lots to games in the new SunTrust Park.

“It’s a great way to access the stadium,” says Ethan Gale, who lives in new apartments around the corner from the stadium. “There’s a lot more things going on in this area of Atlanta, more businesses, more apartments nearby, too. It’s a great access point.”

The $12-million project will connect the stadium area to a series of parking lots on the east side of I-75, along Interstate North Parkway.

Cobb DOT Director Jim Wilgus says the bridge will be ready for opening day.

“Absolutely,” says Wilgus. “They’ll still be having to add landscape and benches, but it will be functional.”

Designated game day parking will be located at businesses on the east side of I-75. Crews are widening the sidewalk along Interstate North Parkway, which will lead fans to the bridge. On the west side of the interstate, fans will find a series of bridges and staircases that will cross Windy Ridge Parkway and Circle 75 beside the stadium.

“You’re taken in right at the level of the park without ever having to cross traffic,” says Wilgus.

According to Wilgus, the Braves are spending about $6-million for that series of bridges and staircases on the stadium side.

(© 2017 WXIA)