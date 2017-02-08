Commuter Dude: Worst of the problems eliminated on rugged Dekalb street

The worst of the problems is gone from Woodland Avenue, but neighbors are still waiting for Dekalb County to address several other hazards, including one that’s been developing for years

Mitch Zastrow says he started called the county about a series of deep potholes for six months.

“We'll work on it, is usually the answer,” says Zastrow. “We're looking into it, or no answer at all.”

Zastrow took 11Alive’s Commuter Dude on a tour of issues. There’s a utility cut that needs a layer of asphalt, a metal plate left in the road for months, and a sinkhole on the side of Woodland Avenue that’s threatening to eat away at the road.

“I've been calling (about the sinkhole) for three years,” says Zastrow.



It was neighbor Dan Lynn who contacted 11Alive. He and Commuter Dude worked together in the early 1980’s



“I've known you for 35 years, so, I thought I'd give you a call,” says Lynn.

Commuter Dude contacted Dekalb County, and within a day or two, the giant potholes were gone. Crews provided a temporary patch by covering them with a thick, fresh coat of asphalt.

“The worst has been accomplished so, we're on the right track,” says Zastrow.



Dekalb County tells 11Alive they do have plans to repave all of Woodland Avenue sometime in the not too distant future.

Commuter Dude has been directed to contact Dekalb Watershed Management about the metal plate. 11Alive also plans to stay on the county about the other lingering issues.



