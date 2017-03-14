WXIA
Computer catches bed on fire in Gwinnett apartment

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:31 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

SNELLVILLE, Ga – A computer caught fire Tuesday night at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

No one was injured, but three people were displaced.

The fire broke out on Wiloaks Drive in unincorporated Snellville shortly before 8 pm, according to the Gwinnett County fire department.

A teenager was home at the time and told fire officials the computer caught fire on a bed. The fire department said the blaze was accidental and possibly sparked by a lithium Ion battery powering the laptop.

The fire was contained to the room and sent smoke and heat throughout the one unit.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


