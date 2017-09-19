Concerns over Midtown building damage

ATLANTA, GA. - A 11Alive viewer led us to check on potential building damage along the 900 block of Spring St. NW.

"Hi, you my want to check out this neighborhood hazard at University House (Spring Street, Midtown)," the tip said. "For the past week, the building has had a piece of facade loose. This is a busy sidewalk and if this fell it would really hurt someone."

On Tuesday, our team followed up on the tip and discovered a portion of the building's facade at 930 Spring St. NW did indeed seem detached.

Meanwhile, pedestrians 11Alive spoke with seemed oblivious to the situation stories above.

"It's kind of scary," Precious, visiting a restaurant below the damage, said. "I would hope they would fix it so we could all be safe. Just have a sign up to protect the people."

We reached out to University House Midtown, which offers off-campus housing for students and serves both college and graduate students, to inquire whether the facade was damaged during Irma and received the following in response to our question:

Thank you for your inquiry. We are aware of the piece of partly dislodged siding and already have it scheduled for repair. We do not believe there is any danger in the meantime.

