Cortez Kennedy, NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 48

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy was found dead Tuesday in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando Police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio told USA TODAY Sports there is “nothing suspicious” about Kennedy’s death, but the department is conducting an investigation. Miglio said Kennedy was “unattended” when he died.

Kennedy was 48.

He spent his entire 11-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted the Miami (Fla.) product with the No. 3 pick in the 1990 draft. He made eight Pro Bowls, was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

A five-time all-pro selection, Kennedy finished his career with 58 sacks.

"The entire Hall of Fame family is stunned and deeply saddened to learn the news of Cortez Kennedy's passing," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "On behalf of the Hall of Fame Board of Trustees, Cortez's fellow Hall of Famers, and our staff, we extend our heatfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.

"Cortez will be remembered not only for all his great achievements on the football field but how he handled himself off the field. He epitomized the many great values this game teaches which serves as inspiration to millions of fans."

Many of Kennedy's friends and admirers, including former Seahawks and Hurricanes, spoke out on social media following the news of his death:

RIP to a true legend HALL OF FAMER!!! Cortez Kennedy #cortezkennedy #weallwegot https://t.co/cqM904vOjy — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) May 23, 2017

Shocked at Cortez Kennedy passing..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached...a fun loving person a sad day.. — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Cortez Kennedy... Gone way too early. Thanks for always sharing knowledge to a young buck like me... #TheU — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 23, 2017

In 1990 Seahawks draft Cortez Kennedy 3rd overall. Great career, great man. Now gone at 48. RIP Tez. NFL HOF, Seahawk ROH, ARK. BHOF. — Jim Zorn (@JimZorn10) May 23, 2017



