Country music artist describes shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
'Mars just fell into the earth' | Brother of Las…Oct. 2, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
-
Report: Tom Petty pulled off life supportOct. 2, 2017, 3:51 p.m.