Country music stars witness, react to deadly Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

ATLANTA, GA. - Country music stars, some who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, are reacting following what is now thought to be the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire on people attending the three-day country music festival, police said.

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday and is reported to have attracted 30,000 attendees. The shooting occurred on the final night, during a performance by Jason Aldean. Aldean confirmed that he and the rest of his team were safe.

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

