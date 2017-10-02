Country music stars witness, react to deadly Las Vegas shooting

ATLANTA, GA. - Country music stars, some who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, are reacting following what is now thought to be the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire on people attending the three-day country music festival, police said.
Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire...— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday and is reported to have attracted 30,000 attendees. The
I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91— Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017
