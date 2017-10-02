WXIA
Country music stars witness, react to deadly Las Vegas shooting

People are waking up and learning about what happened in Las Vegas overnight. One traveler said the violence breaks his heart.

Liza Lucas , WXIA 8:00 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

ATLANTA, GA. - Country music stars, some who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, are reacting following what is now thought to be the worst mass shooting in U.S. history

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire on people attending the three-day country music festival, police said.

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday and is reported to have attracted 30,000 attendees. The shooting occurred on the final night, during a performance by Jason Aldean. Aldean confirmed that he and the rest of his team were safe.

