Court documents detail threats against Rep. John Lewis' office

ATLANTA -- A federal judge denied bond Monday to a man accused of threatening U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his staff.

Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, was arrested and charged last week after he allegedly threatened to kill a staff member at Lewis' Atlanta office.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosser, using his own name, had been calling Lewis' office at least once a week for more than six weeks. Beginning in January 2016, the calls escalated to multiple times per day and Rosser began demanding that Lewis and his staff seek financial reparations on his family's behalf.

On at least one occasion, Rosser allegedly showed up at Lewis' office for a meeting. At that meeting, he again demanded reparations.

Between Feb. 22 and 23, 2017, Rosser allegedly called Lewis' office 46 times.

During one call, Rosser allegedly stated to a staff member that "I will blow your head off" and "You're dead."

On Feb. 28, FBI Atlanta agents interviewed Rosser at his home on Peyton Place in Atlanta. During that interview, Rosser allegedly admitted to calling the staff member at Lewis' office.

Rosser has an arrest record with Atlanta Police Department that goes back to 1991 when he was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Since then, he was arrested at least six more times and charged with abandonment of a minor child, simple battery and contempt.

