Coyotes terrorizing Marietta neighborhood

A coyote is seen crossing a Cobb County road at night. (Photo: WXIA)

Neighbors say a pack of coyotes are terrorizing their Cobb County neighborhood, and killing any animal in their way.

11Alive's Deborah Tuff spoke to one family who says their dog was killed by coyotes last week.

Ronald and Shannon Ledwich say the coyotes are about the size of a German Shepherd, and what used be an almost unofficial preserve of deer, rabbits and possums near their home is now empty forestland.

They said they want something done before someone gets hurt.

They showed Tuff photos of their 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix, Lucy, from happier times -- a somber reminder of what once was.

Last week, Lucy went out to play in the Ledwich's front yard. Her normal routine was to play for about 30 seconds before running back inside their Marietta home. But this time was different. Something scared Lucy -- she ran off, never to return.

"We looked up and down, left and right," Ronald said. "We went into the woods as deep as we could go back."

"I heard this horrible sound coming from the woods," Shannon said. "Now I look back -- I think that might've been the moment that it happened."

Lucy had been mauled by coyotes in a woodline, two houses over from the Ledwich's home.

"There wasn't anything left of my dog," Ronald said. "My dog was utterly destroyed. It was the most horrific thing I've ever seen in my entire life."

They say coyotes are a big problem in their Cobb County neighborhood. They say the ones they believe killed Lucy are large -- and the couple says they seem to be getting closer to their home. That's why they want something done.

Tuff spoke with Cobb County Animal Control, who says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources usually handles nuisances like coyotes.

The DNR says because the animal is on the nuisance list, they don't go out and trap them. They encourage people to trap them on their own, or to hire a professional.

(© 2017 WXIA)