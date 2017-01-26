WXIA
Bill would allow on-site craft beer sales in Georgia

Doug Richards, WXIA 12:31 PM. EST January 26, 2017

ATLANTA -- A bill introduced in the Senate Thursday would allow Georgia's craft beer producers to sell their product on site. The measure has the blessing of Georgia's beer wholesalers, who have opposed on-site sales for years, 11Alive news has learned.

The measure would allow patrons of Georgia's craft breweries to take home as much as one case of beer at retail purchase. It would also allow patrons to pay for and drink beer in the tasting rooms of the states breweries.

