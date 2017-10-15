TheLateFeed Think Tank: How could trial for mom accused of killing kids unfold?

Lamora Williams IMAGE APD

A mom accused of killing two of her children is slated to have a first appearance Monday morning.

11Alive asked Darryl Cohen, a former prosecutor, and Randy Kessler, a trial attorney and Emory Professor, to join the #TheLateFeed's Think Tank and 11Alive's Vinnie Politan to discuss how the upcoming trial could proceed.

What happened?

Lamora Williams told police that she left her children 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn, and 1-year-old Ja'Karter Penn with her cousin around noon and returned to her Southwest Atlanta apartment to find the cousin gone and Jameel and Ke'Yaunte dead.

But police said they did not believe the William's initial story that she left the boys with a caregiver. Based on their preliminary investigation, police feel they developed probable cause to charge her with two counts of murder and arrested her.

What could her defense be?

The mother has maintained that she left the kids with a caregiver and when she came back, the children were dead.

"That's the SOD defense -- the 'Some other dude' -- she's got that defense," Cohen said. "She gave it to the police. You've got to go with that until it doesn't hold water."

Cohen said she doesn't have much choice, now, except to stick with that defense, otherwise, it could appear that she lied to police.

"Once you lie to police," Cohen said, "it's over."

Could the trial play out as an insanity case?

According to the children's father, the mother video chatted with him from the crime scene.

"Once I seen what I seen, I knew they were gone," Jameel Penn said.

Whether or not that's enough to warrant an insanity case, Kessler said it's to early to tell.

"Clearly, it's a vicious case," Kessler said. "I think she's just striking everywhere trying to figure out what it she's going to do to save herself."

However, Kessler said she could eventually be made to have a mental evaluation. However, he said, the District's Attorney's office will likely keep their strategy close to the chest.

What kind of evidence could come from the oven?

When police responded to the apartment, they indicated tha t2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn and 1-year-old Ja'Karter Penn were found with burn marks on their skin. They could be seen carrying away the apartment's white oven from the scene.

Cohen and Kessler said investigators are looking for any evidence to help build their case, whether it's DNA evidence or perhaps skin from the children.

"The burns may match up with what the oven has," Kessler said. "Is it inside the oven? Was it on top of the stove? And if it matches up, then again that's one more piece of evidence that's going to go toward cooperating not with what she said, but what she did."

"Anything in the oven is going to be unnatural," Cohen said.

Authorities removing the stove from the apartment for forensic examination

What do we expect to happen at her first appearance?

Williams is scheduled to appear before a judge at 11 a.m.

Cohen expects she will plead "not guilty." But, another option is that her lawyer waives the appearance. At that point, Kessler said her lawyers would likely begin to build their arguments, but "It's their case to lose, not hers to win," Kessler said.

Does the 3-year-old become a witness?

Police said a third child, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was inside the apartment when the other children died. But is it possible that he could take the stand? Darryl Cohen said probably not.

"Why would you put a child in the middle of it," he asked.

Cohen said unless a psychologist can discern what the toddler is saying, it's impossible to get a conviction based on that. Kessler said it could be possible for the psychologist to testify as a witness if they're able to determine that the 3-year-old's behavior is a result of trauma, but he agreed that the child would not be used as a witness.

