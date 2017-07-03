1 dead, 4 injured after police chase ends in crash

The passenger in a fleeing vehicle was killed in a police chase out of Forsyth County.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- A car stolen from a gas station started a police chase that ended with one person dead, four others injured, and a suspect in custody.

It started just after 10 pm Saturday, July 1. A 911 caller told police they were headed into the Shell gas station on Buford Hwy. when two suspects jumped into the car and sped away.

A Forsyth County Sheriff's K-9 unit was patrolling nearby and tried to stop the speeding car, but "the suspects refused to stop," according to a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The runaway vehicle missed a curve and slammed into another vehicle in a head-on collision. Four people inside that vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

"Sheriff Freeman visited each of the injured motorists to check on their welfare," the spokesperson said.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle, 38-year-old Andrea Allison, was ejected during the collision. The K-9 deputy who originally tried to stop the suspects pulled up several seconds after the crash. The deputy tried to save Allison using CPR and an automated defibrillator, but she died at the scene.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Alston Spence, tried to run after the crash but was quickly captured. He was wanted for felony probation violation in Hall County. He's now facing felony theft by taking and attempting to elude police.

The Forysth County Sheriff's Office is also conducting an internal review of the incident.

