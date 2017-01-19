1 missing teen found in hotel parking lot; 1 still missing

COVINGTON, Ga. – Officers responding to another call, found missing 16-year-old Desire Hall in a hotel parking lot. But Brooklyn Smith is still missing.

The GBI issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two teenaged girls who went missing on Jan. 14—four days earlier. Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said the two teens’ disappearance did not meet the requirements for a Levi’s Call, the Amber Alert system in Georgia.

Smith, 13, and Hall were believed to be with Smith's father, Steven Spires, 32. Hall, however, told police that she was dropped off in the parking lot by another male.

According to Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, both girls were last seen at Main Event, in Alpharetta, Ga., Saturday evening. Camera footage showed them walking through the parking lot on foot around 8:48 p.m.

Police believe Smith’s last call may have been to her father, asking him to pick up her and her friend. But according to police, there is a court order prohibiting contact between Smith and her father.

“There is a significant history, but no one witnessed Brooklyn or Desire entering a car with Spires. We have been unable to locate Spires,” Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said on its Facebook page.

Both Smith and Hall were under the supervision of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS), when they went missing from the arcade and game center.

This isn’t the first time Smith has gone missing—and, it's not the first time that there has been a suspicion of her father's connection to her whereabouts.

On July 27, Smith, who was 12 at the time, went missing from her Gainsville, Ga., home. She was last seen with her 31-year-old father--who had a warrant out for interference with custody—and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Carmen Clay.

RELATED | 2 girls go missing; 1 subject of July Amber Alert

Brooklyn's mother, Selena Smith told officials then, she saw her daughter get into a black or dark-colored passenger car, possibly an early-model Ford Taurus at 2:28 a.m.

She told 11Alive at the time that she feared for her daughter’s life and that her daughter’s father was abusive and had a violent criminal history.

"I'm scared to death of what's going on with the two of them right now," Selena said in August.

Hall County Sheriff Officials said that Brooklyn had made contact with her mother over the weekend she went missing and told her she was safe. But she allegedly called her mother from a blocked telephone number to tell her she was staying with friends, and was OK.

11Alive also received a phone call from someone claiming she was Brooklyn Smith in July. She said that she wanted to explain why she left her mom’s house.

She said that her mother was abusive towards her.

When asked if she wanted to go home, she said, “What home? My mom’s home? No.”

“I am fine. I am safe,” she said about staying with friends in Georgia, whom she said she met on Facebook.

She continued that her mom wanted her to tell the judge in their custody case, that her dad molested her.

“No. Never,” she said about the allegation.

RELATED | Mother 'scared to death' for missing daughter, Brooklyn Smith

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spires a week after the initial Amber Alert. He was held at the Spalding County Jail, pending multiple charges in connection to his daughter's disappearance.

That’s when Brooklyn was put into the custody of DFACS.

But, this time around, Brooklyn is still missing. And police need your help.

She is 5' 7", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia Line T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Brooklyn and Spires may be traveling in a black, 2011 Ford Taurus. Smith is considered to be in extreme danger, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

If you know her location, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety asks that you call 911 or their tip line at (678) 297-6307.

(© 2017 WXIA)