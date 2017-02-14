Booking photos of Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes from Mareitta PD.

MARIETTA, Ga. - The parents of a 1-year-old boy were arrested for abuse after their child was found unresponsive.

Marietta Police were called, on Saturday, to an apartment at The Columns at Bentley Manor located at 2605 Bentley Road, around 4:20 p.m. They found the 21-month-old toddler in critical condition. He was rushed to to Kennestone Hospital and later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he remains on life support.

Police said the investigation revealed the child was physically abused both parents, Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes.

They were in court on Sunday for their first appearance, when Driver was given an $80,000 bond and was charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor. Holmes was denied bond and has another court date set for March 7. He is charged with aggravated battery disfigure, simple battery and second-degree child cruelty.

WXIA