13 more arrested in Dunwoody prostitution sting

THINKSTOCK

DUNWOODY, Ga – Police have arrested 13 more people in connection with a prostitution ring that allegedly operated out of a local apartment complex, bringing the total number of arrests to 46.

The operations that were doing business as Atlanta Gold Club Escorts and Lipstick & Shoes Escorts were dismantled in January 2017, according to police, following an anonymous tip that led to a months-long investigation.

More than 30 people were arrested in January, followed by four more arrests in April.

The charges ranges from keeping a place of prostitution, pandering and pimping to violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

© 2017 WXIA-TV