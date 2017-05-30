16-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, GA. - A 16-year-old was shot and killed at a home in the 3800 block of Redan Road in Decatur Monday night, DeKalb Police said. Two other people were wounded in the incident.

Police said they responded to the Redan Road address in response to a person shot call at about 9:30 p.m., and found two people -- the 16-year-old, and a 20-year-old -- on the floor inside.

They were taken to a local hospital, where the 16-year-old died. The 20-year-old was listed in stable condition. While police were checking the back of the home, a third shooting victim, 28 years old, returned to the home, with minor injuries. That victim was treated at the scene.

The victims were able to tell police that they were in the front of the house when someone started shooting into the house from the street. The 16-year-old and 20-year-old victims tried to crawl into the kitchen. The 28-year-old victim left the home, and returned once police arrived.

Police said that witnesses told them an unknown vehicle was seen speeding away from the home on Redan Road toward Holcomb Bridge Road, but they could not provide a description of the vehicle.

© 2017 WXIA-TV