HINESVILLE, GA - HINESVILLE, Ga -- An autopsy on two Fort Stewart soldiers who were found dead on Sunday shows both died from gunshot wounds.

The bodies of Malika Jackson, 21, and Marquez Brown, 23, were found in a Hinesville townhome after an anonymous tip prompted police to respond to the residence.

According to the incident's police report, officers found the soldiers lying on the floor of the residence in a pool of blood. The report also said one of the soldiers had a large knife in his throat with his head resting against the other subject.

However, Hinesville detective Capt. Chris Reid said both men died as a result of wounds sustained by gunfire. He also said there were no signs of a struggle in the apartment and would not say if police have a suspect.

Reid said there were no signs of illegal activity in the residence.

Hinesville is 15 minutes away from Fort Stewart, an Army post covering 280,000 acres. It's the largest military installation in the eastern United States.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson confirmed that both soldiers were assigned to the base. "Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two soldiers," he said.

