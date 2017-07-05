2 men arrested for allegedly selling meth, heroin out of home

Jorge Padilla (L) and Douglas Jarrett (R) were charged with allegedly selling drugs. (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

HOSCHTON, Ga. -- Two men are behind bars for allegedly selling drugs out of their house, officials said.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Douglas William Jarrett, 40, and Jorge Padilla, 30, were both arrested after a lengthy investigation in which they were suspected of selling heroin and meth from Jarrett's home.

The pair from Flowery Branch were finally caught after they were pulled over and found with heroin.

Both were arrested and authorities charged Jarret with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Dangerous Drug with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Schedule IV Drug (Carisoprodol), and Drugs not in original container.

Padilla was charged with Possession of Heroin.

© 2017 WXIA-TV