LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - The Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating a double homicide that took place at the Crossland Economy Suites.

Police responded to a call at 2 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, for a shooting at at 474 West Pike St. When officers arrived, they found two bodies, identified as Timothy Rogers and Ricky Johnson.

The shooter had already fled the scene.

Ricky Johnson

Officials are asking for the public's help for any information on the suspect or suspects.

If you do have information, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestroppers.org. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES). You can give tips anonymously and any information given that leads to an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,000.

