21-month-old boy remains on life support

Booking photos of Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes from Mareitta PD.

Authorities said early Wednesday that a 21-month-old boy is still on life support at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Police in Marietta said the boy's parents, Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes remain in custody on multiple charges related to the physical abuse of the child. Police said the boy is not expected to survive.

He was found unresponsive at an apartment in the 2600 block of Bentley Road in Marietta on Saturday.

According to arrest warrants, in a video interview with Marietta police, Holmes confessed to the beating of the 21-month-old and also injuring a 3-year-old girl. Police said while he is the father of the 21-month-old; the 3-year-old has a different father. Driver is the mother of both children. The girl is in state custody.

Marietta Police said that Driver called 911 after finding the boy unresponsive Saturday night.

RELATED | 1-year-old clings to life after alleged abuse by parents

Driver was charged with misdemeanor contributing the deprivation of a minor resulting in serious injury or death, and second-degree felony cruelty to children, criminal negligence. Holmes was charged with second-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor simple battery and felony aggravated battery.

An arrest warrant obtained by 11Alive alleges that Holmes beat his son between Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. According to the warrant, he said he struck the boy in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding.

Driver's arrest warrant accuses her of knowing that Holmes beat her child and refusing to call police as well as failing to obtain medical care.

Driver is being held on $80,000 bond, while Holmes is being held without bond. If the boy dies, it is expected that charges for both parents will be upgraded.

(© 2017 WXIA)