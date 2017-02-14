3 men arrested in organized crime investigation in Marietta

Gantt Foods on Franklin Gateway in Marietta (Photo: WXIA)

Three men were arrested in Marietta on Monday and charged with felony commercial gambling in connection with what Marietta Police are calling a "substantial organized crime investigation."

Khubaib Hussain, owner of Gantt Foods in the 1000 block of Franklin Gateway, along with one of his employees, Sampson Beye and Arif Muhammad, an employee of a convenience store in the 400 block of Windy Hill Road, were all charged in connection with the investigation.

Police said they seized about $250,000 cash, a large tote of gold jewelry, eight computers, one cell phone and five high-end vehicles at the Gantt Foods location and at the Windy Hill convenience store location.

Marietta detectives said their investigation began as a drug trafficking investigation in mid-2014, and it quickly expanded to include allegations of organized gambling and possible money laundering. As the investigation expanded, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Department of Revenue joined the investigation.

On Monday, in addition to the two Marietta locations, search warrants were executed at Hussain's Douglasville home. Investigators said additional warrants and subpoenas will be secured for additional property and several bank accounts associated with the investigation, which remains active.

