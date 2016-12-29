3 people shot at package store; suspects at large

ATLANTA - Just before midnight on Wednesday, police received a call about three people who were shot outside of a package store at 1177 Joseph E Boone after a white SUV drove by.

Captain Clif Johnson from Atlanta Police Department said there were possibly four passengers occupying the vehicle when it drove up to Henery's Pack-a-Sack and started shooting at the group outside of the store.

Photos | Three people shot at Henery's Pack-a-Sack



Two men, ages 43 and 50, and one woman, 31, were shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One victim was shot in the buttocks, one was shot in the stomach and one was shot in the leg.

One of the victim's vehicles were also struck by bullets. Investigators recovered "Several .223 casings" from the roadway.

According to Captain Johnson, this is not the first time this has happened at this specific location. No motive has been determined at this time but officers said it is a known location for drug activity.

Johnson said witnesses at the scene said there could be a "beef" with a group in another Atlanta neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects are still on the run.

