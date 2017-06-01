$35,000 reward offered in year-old murder case of Lyft driver

Thursday, June 1, marks one year since the death of Lyft driver Shahrair Zolfaghari in northeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive driver at the corner of Rankin Street and Boulevard in northeast Atlanta at about 1:15 a.m. on that date.

When officers got there, they spoke with a motorist who had stopped to help Zolfaghari, who was unresponsive inside his own vehicle. After they pulled Zolfaghari, 36, from his car, they found he had been shot.

EMS crews transported Zolfaghari to Atlanta Medical Center, where he died while in surgery.

Atlanta Police said on Thursday a reward of up to $35,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Zolfaghari's murder.

Zolfaghari was the husband to Georgia Assistant Attorney General Camilla Wright. She is a prosecutor of human trafficking cases. Shortly after her husband's death, she spoke to news crews about their relationship and the active role he played in raising her daughter.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Shephard at 404-617-3012 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

