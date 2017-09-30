65-year-old man captured for hit-and-run death at Morrow Home Depot

Clayton County Police said they captured 65-year-old Murray Blackmon Friday evening and have charged him in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man in the Home Depot parking lot earlier that afternoon.

Friday afternoon, police officers responded to a 911 call about a man who was run over and killed in the Home Depot parking lot on Mount Zion Road in Morrow.

After obtaining surveillance video and a description of the suspect and his vehicle, they were able to construct a narrative of what happened.

Blackmon had met with another man at the Home Depot store to discuss a Craigslist transaction for a laptop he allegedly was selling, police said earlier.

“Something transpired where the person trying to sell the computer took off in his car at a high rate of speed,” Clayton County Police Spokesman Stefan Schindler said, with the victim “hanging on for dear life on the passenger side of the car.”

When Blackmon slammed on his brakes, the victim fell from the vehicle. The victim died from his injuries.

Within a few hours after leaving the scene, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Blackmon. They said he has an extensive criminal history and a method of doing Craigslist scams which include driving off with innocent people's money.

Blackmon was taken into custody Friday evening.

