7 former City of Atlanta Watershed employees indicted, accused of theft

ATLANTA – A Fulton County Grand Jury has chosen to indict seven former City of Atlanta Watershed employees after investigators accused them of stealing from the agency they worked for.

Reginald White, Charles Edwards, Larry Tyler, Antonio Denson, William Spaulding, Aaron Avery and Corey Green were charged Friday with Theft by Conversion by Government Employee.

The charges stem from an investigation into thefts that had been occurring within the Watershed Department facilities between 2009 and 2015. During that time, investigators discovered the individuals received a total of $163,091.50 in cash payments from a scrap yard in Smyrna for copper, copper tubing, red and yellow brass and water meters. The items were owned by the City of Atlanta.

In October 2014, an investigator with the City of Atlanta Auditor’s office identified the scrap yard that purchased the stolen materials. Recycling reports obtained from the establishment connected each defendant to the items stolen from the Watershed Department.

The Department has been through a series of issues in recent years. In March of 2014, the identities of several employees were stolen. In September, an audit showed widespread theft. The audit found the city could not account for 10,000 water meters that were bought between 2006 and 2013.

If convicted, the seven defendants could each face up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

