8 businesses served warrants for illegal use of gaming machines

DECATUR, GA - Eight businesses have been served warrants related to the illegal use of gaming machines and commercial gambling.

All eight locations were licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines, but during the investigation, police say customers were actually receiving cash payouts instead of winning credits. In Georgia, credits can only be redeemed for lottery tickets or store credit.

Due to the joint efforts of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) Commercial Gambling Unit, DeKalb Co. Police, Georgia Department of Revenue and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, search warrants were executed for the following locations in Decatur:

Glenwood Grovery, 3880 Glendwood Rd

Big Daddy's Grovery, 3893 Glenwood Rd

Discount Food Mart, 3923 Glenwood Rd

Stop 'N' Shop Smoke Shop, 3359 Glenwood Rd

Citgo Gas Station, 4052 Glenwood Rd

Chevron Gas Station, 4047 Glenwood Rd

Valero Gas Station, 4530 Glenwood Rd

Texaco Gas Station, 4544 Glenwood Rd

A total of more than 80 agents, investigators and police officers participated in serving the search warrants and arrests are pending.

PHOTOS | Gambling bust

(© 2017 WXIA)