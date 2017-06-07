911 call leads officers to bruised and broken child

NEWNAN - Inside room 414 at the Stay Lodge in Newnan, officers found a bruised and broken one-year-old boy.

Newnan Police were alerted after receiving a 911 call on May 28, from someone who saw the small child crying, covered with bruises and an Ace bandage on his leg.

Two officers arrived at the motel located at 90 Millard Farmer Industrial Blvd. just before 3 p.m.

30-year-old Jeffrey Baird opened the door. Officers said the room reeked of alcohol and filth, clothes were scattered over the floor, and had empty beer bottles and old food containers. The refrigerator had one cup of fruit and grape jelly. Baird told they officers they just ran out of milk, the child's sippy cup was filled with Sprite instead.

Officers said 18-year-old Chambless Shenandoah, was sitting on the bed with the one-year-old boy. She is his biological mother. Baird is her boyfriend. Baird was also holding his 2-year-old daughter. Shenandoah is not the girl's mother.

Officers said the boy had a large bruise on his forehead, right cheek and his right leg was double the size of his left leg. As Shenandoah change his diaper, the officer said he noticed the child's penis was swollen, bloody and skin was cracked.

Both Baird and Shenandoah were separated and asked how the child was injured. His mother said Jeffery told her the child fell in the bathtub and hit his cheek two days ago. Officers said Baird told them two days ago, a walker collapsed on the child when he was outside.

Baird told police they did not have health insurance and was afraid the child would be taken out of the home if they took him to the doctor.

It was discovered the boy had a fever of 101.3 and a broken femur after he was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital. He was then rushed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

Both Baird and Shenandoah are charged with aggravated battery & child cruelty, felonies. They are being held without bond at the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Newnan Police said the little girl was given back to her biological mother.

