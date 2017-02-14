Abused Marietta child not expected to survive

Booking photos of Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes from Mareitta PD.

A 21-month-old boy remains in critical condition and on life support at Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, after being found unresponsive at an apartment in the 2600 block of Bentley Road in Marietta on Saturday.

Police said they boy is not expected to survive.

His parents, Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes, remain in custody after first court appearances for both on Sunday.

According to arrest warrants, in a video interview with Marietta police, Holmes confessed to the beating of the 21-month-old and also injuring a 3-year-old girl.

Police said while he is the father of the 21-month-old, the 3-year-old has a different father. Driver is the mother of both children. The girl is in state custody.

RELATED | 1-year-old clings to life after alleged abuse by parents

Driver was charged with misdemeanor contributing the deprivation of a minor resulting in serious injury or death, and second degree felony cruelty to children, criminal negligence. Holmes was charged with second degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor simple battery and felony aggravated battery.

Driver is being held on $80,000 bond, while Holmes is being held without bond.

If the boy dies, it is expected that charges for both parents will be upgraded.



(© 2017 WXIA)