After several hours, SWAT situation ends peacefully in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A man is facing charges of reckless conduct after a SWAT standoff in northwest Atlanta that lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Abner Court. Witnesses said the suspect ran into a house that wasn't his - where an elderly woman lived.

Police remained on the scene for hours eventually learning that the home was that of his grandmother. The situation ended peacefully around 3:10 a.m.

