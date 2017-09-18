After vigil for slain student, 'violent protests' break out on Georgia Tech campus

(Photo: Special to 11Alive)

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech police are telling students to remain indoors due to what it describes as violent protests on campus.

While details are still limited, authorities told students to avoid Hemphill Avenue and to stay indoors until told otherwise. Alerts through the department's social media platforms are also ordering students in the area to lock all doors and windows.

Video from the scene shows large crowds and smoke. It also appears to show police making arrests. More video being sent into 11Alive also appears to show a car being set on fire.

The protests broke out just minutes after an on-campus vigil for Scout Schultz ended. Schultz was killed Sunday after being shot by a Georgia Tech Police officer.

In response to the protests, Schultz's family issued a statement urging for peace.

On behalf of the family of Scout Schultz, we ask that those who wish to protest Scout's death do so peacefully. Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students.

This is how we will truly honor Scout's life and legacy.

Scout's family respects the rights of those who wish to voice opposition to what they feel was an unnecessary use of force, but they ask that it be done respectfully and safely.

Police later confirmed that a group of approximately 50 protestors marched to the Georgia Tech Police Department and set one vehicle on fire. At some point in the incident, two officers also suffered minor injuries - with one taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Georgia Tech reported that Atlanta and Georgia Tech police were able to restore order fairly fast. Georgia Tech's offers also made three arrests for inciting a riot and battery of an officer. Police have since identified the three as Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden. School authorities confirmed that Monden is a student.

University police have since given the all clear.

