Albany police looking for suspect in fatal nightclub shooting

Dominique Davis (Albany PD) (Photo: WXIA)

Law enforcement agencies in south Georgia are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at an Albany nightclub early Sunday.

According to Albany Police, Travion Jones was shot and killed outside The Sandtrap 5.0 club in the 1400 block of shortly after 2 a.m. by 29-year-old Dominique Davis.

Albany Police detectives told NBC station WALB they believe an altercation started inside the club between the two, which moved into the parking lot, which is where the shooting happened.

Police described Davis as a black male, about 6-feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Police said Davis is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 229-431-2100.

