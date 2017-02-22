ATLANTA - It was around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when police received a called from a person reporting a car was in the process of being stolen.

When police arrived on scene, they said the man in the possibly stolen car put the car in reverse and rammed a car that was behind it. The person who called police was inside that car. The man also rammed a parked car.

The officer broke the glass window to get the man out of the car and hurt his hand in the process. He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. The driver was arrested. Police are working to contact the vehicle's owner to determine if the car is indeed stolen.

PHOTOS | Alleged car thief rams cars in possible getaway attempt

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA